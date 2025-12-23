Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

The information regarding the takedown of AI-generated videos was first disclosed on Lumen Database, which is a Havard University project that analyses legal complaints and content removal requests on 18th December.



A meta official told to media that “We have restricted the access of this content under current legal obligations and upon receipt of a valid blocking order.” The notice issued by Delhi Police, invoked section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The Delhi Police directed Meta to act against the content or risk losing statutory safe harbour protections.

The reported video consisted of AI-generated reels on Facebook and Instagram showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly granting favours to Adani. The Delhi Police cited alleged violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as section 66C of the IT Act, which deals with identity related cyber offences.

The Meta replied to the complaint that the content did not violate the company’s Community Standards. The company further added that the action was taken to comply with Indian law and that the affected users were notified after access was restricted.

This incident showcases the increasing reliance by Indian law enforcement agencis on criminal law provisions and intermediary liability rules against political content, including AI generated graphics and videos.

As per India’s digital framework, platforms that fail to act on government takedown notices risk losing safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, exposing them to legal liability for user-generated content.



