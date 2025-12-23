LIVE TV
Congress' Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to meta regarding take down of a AI generated video against PM Modi posted by Indian National Congress. The notice also mentions that if the video is not taken down legal action will be taken against local Meta employees. The Meta has restricted the video in India.

Meta restricted congress post, credit: ANI
Meta restricted congress post, credit: ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 18:34:27 IST

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

Meta has restricted two AI generated videos related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These videos were posted from the verified accounts of the Indian National Congress. Meta removed the video after receiving a takedown notice from the Delhi Police. 

The information regarding the takedown of AI-generated videos was first disclosed on Lumen Database, which is a Havard University project that analyses legal complaints and content removal requests on 18th December.  
 
A meta official told to media that “We have restricted the access of this content under current legal obligations and upon receipt of a valid blocking order.” The notice issued by Delhi Police, invoked section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The Delhi Police directed Meta to act against the content or risk losing statutory safe harbour protections. 

The Government officials also told Meta that if the video is not deleted, then the Meta’s local personnel must go through potential criminal liability. 

The reported video consisted of AI-generated reels on Facebook and Instagram showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly granting favours to Adani. The Delhi Police cited alleged violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as section 66C of the IT Act, which deals with identity related cyber offences. 

The Meta replied to the complaint that the content did not violate the company’s Community Standards. The company further added that the action was taken to comply with Indian law and that the affected users were notified after access was restricted.  

This incident showcases the increasing reliance by Indian law enforcement agencis on criminal law provisions and intermediary liability rules against political content, including AI generated graphics and videos. 

As per India’s digital framework, platforms that fail to act on government takedown notices risk losing safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, exposing them to legal liability for user-generated content. 
 
 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 6:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS