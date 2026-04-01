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Home > Tech and Auto News > X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike

X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike

X (formerly Twitter) faced widespread service disruptions, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform. Outage tracking website Downdetector recorded two major spikes in complaints within hours.

X (formerly Twitter) faces global outage as thousands report issues with app, feed and website, per Downdetector. Photos: X.
X (formerly Twitter) faces global outage as thousands report issues with app, feed and website, per Downdetector. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 1, 2026 07:26:41 IST

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X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike

X Down: The social media platform X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, experienced service disruptions affecting thousands of users across the world. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the platform encountered two separate spikes in complaints within a span of just a few hours.

X Down: First Spike Reported in the United States

Data from Downdetector indicated that the first wave of problems began in the United States. Reports of errors surged and peaked at around 25,000 complaints at 3:50 PM EST (2:20 AM IST).

During this period, many users reported difficulties accessing different parts of the platform, suggesting a widespread but temporary disruption.

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X Down: Second Wave of Complaints Hours Later

A second spike occurred later the same day, with reports rising again at around 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST). During this phase, more than 6,000 users logged complaints on Downdetector, saying they were unable to use the platform.

The complaint data showed a range of problems affecting users:

46% reported issues accessing the X mobile application

27% said they faced problems with the X feed

16% reported difficulties using the website

X Down In India 

While the first outage triggered relatively few reports from India, the second disruption showed a clear rise in complaints. Downdetector recorded over 600 reports from Indian users, with the spike peaking at around 6:38 AM IST.

When users asked Grok, the AI chatbot integrated with X, whether the platform was down, it acknowledged a recent surge in reports.

“As of right now (early April 1, 2026), some monitoring sites show a fresh small spike in reports starting about 27 minutes ago, with users on X itself complaining ‘X is down again’ or ‘was down’ in the last hour,” the chatbot said.

Also Read: Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

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X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike

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X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike
X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike
X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike
X Down Worldwide: Thousands Report App, Feed And Website Problems As Downdetector Logs Major Spike

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