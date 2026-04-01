LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 pbks AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers apple 7-year-old boy Ian Langford iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Lava International has launched the Bold N2 Pro, an affordable entry-level smartphone priced at Rs 7,999. Featuring a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and 5,000mAh battery, it will go on sale from April 6 via Flipkart.

Lava Bold N2 Pro
Lava Bold N2 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 1, 2026 04:50:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Indian smartphone manufacturing company Lava International has launched a new Bold N2 Pro. The handset has been positioned in the highly competitive entry segment. The device will be available for sale from 6th April 2026 12PM (IST). The phone will be available through the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. 



Lava Bold N2 features and specifications 

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. The phone also features an IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM which can be further extended virtually. The device runs on Android 15 out of the box and users will get one upgrade up to Android 16 plus two years of security updates. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the newly launched device features a 50MP primary sensor while the front panel has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W wired Type-C charging. The connectivity options of the device consist of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. 

Lava Bold N2 Pro Price and Availability 

With the speedy display, a solid battery, and good camera sensor, the Lava Bold N2 Pro comes at an affordable price of just Rs 7,999 with 128GB of internal storage. The device is available in two colour options: Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey. 

The device will be available for sale from 6th April 12PM (IST) onward via e-commerce platform Flipkart. The phone is a perfect option for those who are looking for a smartphone for basic needs and scrolling without spending a fortune.

Also Read: Google Pixel Transit Mode Now Available: Smarter Commutes With Live Updates And Auto Settings- All You Need To Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lava Bold N2 Pro

RELATED News

Toyota In Crisis? Why CEO Koji Sato Issued Dire Warning ‘We Will Not Survive’ Amid Supply Chain Failures And Rising China Competition

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

iQOO Z11 Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9,020mAh Massive Battery And Up To 16GB RAM, Check All Features And Price

Next Gen Toyota Fortuner Updates: New Platform, Upgraded Design, And Modern Interior—Check All Specs And Launch

LATEST NEWS

‘Trust Level Is At Zero’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Rejects US Talks, Says Tehran Is ‘Fully Prepared’ For Conflict

‘I Haven’t Talked To Him’: Warren Buffett Cuts All Ties With Bill Gates After Epstein Files—Know Why He Thanked Him

American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped In Iraq: Suspect Arrested, Authorities Doubt Iran-Backed Hezbollah Involvement

IPL 2026 Standings After PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings Take Fourth Spot After Connolly’s Wonder Knock, Gujarat Giants On Fifth Place | Points Table

Kristi Noem Husband Cross Dresser: Shared Images Online Wearing Women’s Clothing With Fetish Community, Know Husband-Wife Relationship And Affair With Corey Lewandowski

IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Powers Punjab Kings To Three-Wicket Win Victory Over Gujarat Titans

Qatar Calls For Diplomacy, De-Escalation, And Regional Cooperation Amid Rising West Asia Tensions, Warning Against Attacks On Critical Energy And Water Infrastructure

Has India Resumed Purchase Of Iranian crude? Kpler Data Shows Vessel Loaded With Iranian Crude Heading To India

Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Finish on a High, India Secure 2-1 Win Over Hong Kong in Kochi

Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…
Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…
Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…
Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS