Lava Bold N2 Pro Launches With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate Display At Just Rs…

Lava Bold N2 features and specifications

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. The phone also features an IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM which can be further extended virtually. The device runs on Android 15 out of the box and users will get one upgrade up to Android 16 plus two years of security updates.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the newly launched device features a 50MP primary sensor while the front panel has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W wired Type-C charging. The connectivity options of the device consist of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Lava Bold N2 Pro Price and Availability

With the speedy display, a solid battery, and good camera sensor, the Lava Bold N2 Pro comes at an affordable price of just Rs 7,999 with 128GB of internal storage. The device is available in two colour options: Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey.

The device will be available for sale from 6th April 12PM (IST) onward via e-commerce platform Flipkart. The phone is a perfect option for those who are looking for a smartphone for basic needs and scrolling without spending a fortune. Also Read: Google Pixel Transit Mode Now Available: Smarter Commutes With Live Updates And Auto Settings- All You Need To Know

