Home > Tech and Auto > Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Flipkart Year-End-Sale is live where users can avail heavy discount on electronics including smartphone and Laptop. Users can claim heavy discount on Google Pixel 9a and can grab the phone under Rs.29,000

Get Google Pixel 9a under 29,000, credit: store.google.com
Get Google Pixel 9a under 29,000, credit: store.google.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 29, 2025 12:16:39 IST

Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Flipkart is currently offering a huge discount on mid-range and premium smartphones as part of its Year-End Sale. The sale is live from 24th December, and it will end today, i.e. 29th December. Users who are willing to upgrade their smartphone to premium flagship phones, then this is a golden opportunity for them. 

On this sale the Google Pixel 9a, which was launched in April this year featuring Actua display and powerful Tensor G4 chipset, and latest AI features is available at the best price. 

Google Pixel 9a discount price 

The Google Pixel 9a was launched at price point of Rs.49,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The price of the phone has slashed to Rs.44,999 in Flipkart’s Year-End Sale. The buyers can also avail more discounts using bank offers and exchange discounts. 

The HDFC Bank Credit card holders can additionally avail discount Rs.5,000 instantly on EMI transactions. Apart from these buyers can get up to Rs.44,300 discounts by exchanging their old phone. 

If the old phone is traded on a value of Rs.11,000 and bank offer is also available, then the cost of Pixel 9a comes down to an effective price of Rs.28,999.  

Google Pixel 9a features and specification 

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2700nits. The company also gives Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Google Tensor G4 Chipset paired with 8GB RAM. 

The back panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP Ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the phone offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is backed by 5,100mAh battery and 23W wired fast charging support. The key highlight of the phone is Google’s stock OS which gives a clean interface experience to the users. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:16 PM IST
Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

