Home > Tech and Auto > Realme 16 Pro: 7,000mAh 'Titan' Battery And 200MP Camera Confirmed- Check Design And Launch Details Here

The Realme is all-set to launch its latest series Realme 16 Pro. The phone will be launched on January 6, 2026. The phones features a massive battery of 7000mAh and powerful 200MP camera

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 26, 2025 20:19:35 IST

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series; the series includes the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The phones will be launched on 6th January 2026, at 12 p.m. IST. The lineup promises advanced portrait photography, premium design, and powerful performance. Both the models of Realme 16 Pro series will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme India online store. 

Realme 16 Pro features and specification 

The Realme 16 Pro features an AMOLED display which offers 1.5K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,500 nits supporting 1.07 billion colours. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset; the company claims that it has an AnTuTu score over 9,70,000 points. The phone also features an AirFlow vapor chamber cooling system for sustained performance which keeps the phone cool during long usage. The Realme 16 Pro runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. 

The Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro + offers a powerful primary rear camera of 200-megapixel LumaColor Image-tuned. The Realme 16 Pro+ elevates the phone further with an additional 50MP periscope telephoto lens whereas the front camera is still not disclosed by the company. The device supports 4K recording at 60fps from the selfie camera. 

The Realme 16 Pro series is backed with a massive 7,000mAh Titan battery with AI Long-life Battery Chip and a super power saving mode and Bypass charging for extended usage. The series features a brand new “Urban Wild” aesthetic which is crafted in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The design incorporates bio-based organic silicone materials for a premium, skin-friendly feel.

Realme 16 Pro price and colours

The company will launch phones in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-only Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple. The price and other specifications of the phone have not been officially revealed yet. The complete description of the phone will be revealed during the launch on 6th January 2026.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: realmeRealme 16 Pro

QUICK LINKS