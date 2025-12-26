iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

If you are planning to buy or gift an iPhone this New Year, then there is a perfect sale for you through which you can buy a brand-new iPhone 16 at best price from the ongoing Flipkart sale. The iPhone 16 is still a popular choice among Indian customers due to company’s long term software update commitment and reliable performance.
iPhone 16 Discount
The e-commerce platform Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 with 256GB of internal storage at a discounted price of Rs.67,999. The phone was initially launched at a price of Rs.89,900, which means the e-commerce platform is offering a direct discount of Rs.20,000. Apart from these, users can avail extra Rs.2,000 off using an ICICI Bank credit card.
iPhone 16 features and specification
The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that uses Ceramic Sheild glass to keep the display safe. The phone is powered by Apple’s A18 processor along with a 5-core graphic unit.
The device runs on iOS 18 and can be upgraded to iOS 26.3, which features a new interface design. The device on sale includes 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of camera, the iPhone 16 is equipped with two rear camera setups; these cameras include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. The phone is backed with a 3,561mAh battery with 25W wireless MagSafe charging support.
The iPhone 16 on discounted price with long term software update and advanced feature could be a notable option for are willing to upgrade to iOS or want to gift an iPhone on this New Year at a discounted price.
