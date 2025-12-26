iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

iPhone 16 Discount

The e-commerce platform Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 with 256GB of internal storage at a discounted price of Rs.67,999. The phone was initially launched at a price of Rs.89,900, which means the e-commerce platform is offering a direct discount of Rs.20,000. Apart from these, users can avail extra Rs.2,000 off using an ICICI Bank credit card.

iPhone 16 features and specification

The device runs on iOS 18 and can be upgraded to iOS 26.3, which features a new interface design. The device on sale includes 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the iPhone 16 is equipped with two rear camera setups; these cameras include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. The phone is backed with a 3,561mAh battery with 25W wireless MagSafe charging support.

The iPhone 16 on discounted price with long term software update and advanced feature could be a notable option for are willing to upgrade to iOS or want to gift an iPhone on this New Year at a discounted price.


