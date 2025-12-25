LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar 150. The all-new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 offers new colour options, an updated LED headlamp at an affordable price.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched
Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 25, 2025 15:53:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Bajaj Auto has launched a new update for the Pulsar 150, introducing subtle design and feature enhancements while the mechanical setup of the bike is the same. The popular motor bike on Indian roads continues to share the same underpinnings as the existing model and preserve its familiar silhouette and sporty appeal. 

You Might Be Interested In

The latest update brings functional and cosmetic enhancements aimed at boosting practicality and keeping the model competitive. The new Pulsar 150 has got new LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators, improving visibility across varied riding condition 

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 price 

The company has refreshed one of its most iconic motorbikes, the pulsar 150, despite specification of a major revamp planned for the Pulsar Classic range in the second half of 2026. The updated Pulsar 150 range is priced from Rs.1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). This price made the motor bike an affordable option in the entry level sporty motorcycle segment. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to experts and media reports, the price for the line-up for the Pulsar 150 SD starts from the ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,08,772 which is followed by the Pulsar 150 SD UG at Rs. 1,11,669, whereas the top variant Pulsar 150 TD UG is priced at Rs. 1,15,481 

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 features and design 

In terms of design, the all-new Pulsar 150 retains its signature muscular look and familiar proportions. The company has launched new colour options and even updated the graphics, making the motorbike more contemporary and appealing. The most notable update on the bike is the addition of LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators; this not only enhances the visibility but also adds a modern touch to overall design. 

The bike is powered by 149.5 cc single-cylinder, an air-cooled engine that generates 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.25Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine of the bike is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also includes a 260 mm front disc and a rear drum setup with single-channel ABS, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. 

Also Read: 9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BajajBajaj PulsarPulsar 150

RELATED News

Your Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart Orders Could Be Disrupted: Gig, Delivery Workers Announce All-India Strike On Christmas & New Year’s Eve

Santa Claus 2025 Live Updates: Where Is Santa Now and How to Track His Sleigh

Amazon Web Services Outage: Full List Of Games And Services Hit As AWS Goes Down On Christmas – Fortnite, ARC Raiders, Rocket League & Others

Santa Claus 2025 Live Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus Now? How To Track The Sleigh This Christmas

Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Ganesh Uikey? Most Wanted Maoist Leader With Rs. 1 Crore On His Head Shot Dead In Odisha

‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Affordable Homestay Near Dwarka Mor Metro Station – Garvik Stay

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Big Breakthrough For Bangladesh, Scientists Discover Ancient Hidden Treasure That Could Save Millions

Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uikey With Rs. 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Killed During BSF-CRPF Operation In Odisha

AGEL Tops Global Green Utilities Rankings In Climate Push: UK Based Energy Intelligence

‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

China Hits Back At US’ Pentagon Report, Says India Ties Based On Long-Term Strategic View, Rejects ‘Distortion’

From Pagan Roots To Global Symbol: How The Christmas Tree Became A Global Tradition: Origins, Evolution, And Controversies Around It

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You
2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You
2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You
2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

QUICK LINKS