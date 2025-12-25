2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

The latest update brings functional and cosmetic enhancements aimed at boosting practicality and keeping the model competitive. The new Pulsar 150 has got new LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators, improving visibility across varied riding condition

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 price

According to experts and media reports, the price for the line-up for the Pulsar 150 SD starts from the ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,08,772 which is followed by the Pulsar 150 SD UG at Rs. 1,11,669, whereas the top variant Pulsar 150 TD UG is priced at Rs. 1,15,481

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 features and design

In terms of design, the all-new Pulsar 150 retains its signature muscular look and familiar proportions. The company has launched new colour options and even updated the graphics, making the motorbike more contemporary and appealing. The most notable update on the bike is the addition of LED headlamp along with LED turn indicators; this not only enhances the visibility but also adds a modern touch to overall design.

The bike is powered by 149.5 cc single-cylinder, an air-cooled engine that generates 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.25Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine of the bike is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also includes a 260 mm front disc and a rear drum setup with single-channel ABS, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers.


