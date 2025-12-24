9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is working on a new phone after the successful launch of OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15 R . The experts believes that the upcoming device is expected to be the first turbo model .



The company has officially confirmed the new lineup without sharing any details, but a new leak talks about the specifications of the Turbo or even a new Nord phone.



OnePlus Turbo Phone leaks

The experts have also discussed the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with 12GB RAM. The key highlight of the phone is its 9000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Turbo series will surely be one to keep an eye on but this could also be the same strategy like the company has used in its Ace series, and it is expected that this new smartphone will launch in global market and in India it will be launch as a new Nord series phone. OnePlus Turbo expected price

The expected price of the phone is around Rs. 35,000 and it is expected to launch in 2026. The users will experience a power bank like battery, and it is expected that the company will use silicon carbon grade technology.


