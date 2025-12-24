9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

The company has officially confirmed the new lineup without sharing any details, but a new leak talks about the specifications of the Turbo or even a new Nord phone.
OnePlus Turbo Phone leaks
The details about the rumoured OnePlus phone have been shared by tech experts on social media platform X. The experts claims that OnePlus phone is meant to launch in the global and Indian market and it has codenamed “Volkswagen”
The experts have also discussed the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with 12GB RAM. The key highlight of the phone is its 9000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support.
As per the experts and media reports, the phone is also expected to feature 6-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate which will give a flagship experience to the users. The back panel of the phone will offer a dual camera.
The OnePlus Turbo series will surely be one to keep an eye on but this could also be the same strategy like the company has used in its Ace series, and it is expected that this new smartphone will launch in global market and in India it will be launch as a new Nord series phone.
OnePlus Turbo expected price
The expected price of the phone is around Rs. 35,000 and it is expected to launch in 2026. The users will experience a power bank like battery, and it is expected that the company will use silicon carbon grade technology.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed