LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile BMC elections Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

OnePlus is working on its upcoming Turbo series. The phone is expected to feature a huge battery of 9000mAh. The launch of the phone is expected by 2026

OnePlus Turbo to feature 9000mAh battery, credit: X/OnePlusClub
OnePlus Turbo to feature 9000mAh battery, credit: X/OnePlusClub

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 24, 2025 13:21:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is working on a new phone after the successful launch of OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15 R. The experts believes that the upcoming device is expected to be the first turbo model. 
 
The company has officially confirmed the new lineup without sharing any details, but a new leak talks about the specifications of the Turbo or even a new Nord phone.

OnePlus Turbo Phone leaks 

The details about the rumoured OnePlus phone have been shared by tech experts on social media platform X. The experts claims that OnePlus phone is meant to launch in the global and Indian market and it has codenamed “Volkswagen 

You Might Be Interested In

The experts have also discussed the specifications and features of the upcoming phone. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with 12GB RAM. The key highlight of the phone is its 9000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. 

As per the experts and media reports, the phone is also expected to feature 6-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate which will give a flagship experience to the users. The back panel of the phone will offer a dual camera. 

You Might Be Interested In

The OnePlus Turbo series will surely be one to keep an eye on but this could also be the same strategy like the company has used in its Ace series, and it is expected that this new smartphone will launch in global market and in India it will be launch as a new Nord series phone. 

OnePlus Turbo expected price

The expected price of the phone is around Rs. 35,000 and it is expected to launch in 2026. The users will experience a power bank like battery, and it is expected that the company will use silicon carbon grade technology. 

Also Read: Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 9000mAhOnePlusOnePlus turbo

RELATED News

Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Tata Motors Hits Major Milestone, Dominates India’s Electric Vehicle Market With 2,50,000 Sales, 66% Market Share As Nixon EV Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Mark

Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled  On…

LATEST NEWS

What Were The Conflicts That Separated The Thackeray Brothers, And What Made Them Come Together After Two Decades

The Anil Kapoor Fest: Rediscover The Legend’s Jhakaas BirthdayJourney Through Hindi Cinema on Ultra Play OTT

Who Is Nisha Chatterjee? TMC Rebel Dropped From Humayun Kabir’s Party Over ‘Vulgar’ Social Media Reels Scandal

Ishan Kishan Celebrates India Return With Record-Tumbling Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Joins Elite List After Hitting 32-Ball Hundred In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Check Who Are The Other Batters With Fastest Ton In List A

DS Vedic Astrology: Powerful, Trusted System for Real Guidance

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Mysaa Movie Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce New Avatar In Pan-India Actioner

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside
9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside
9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside
9000mAh Battery Beast Coming Soon? OnePlus Working On Turbo Series – Specs, Price And All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS