LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg AST SpaceMobile DOJ asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi bangladesh India Bangladesh tensions Greta Thunberg
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Tata Avinya EV: Tata Motors has already teased the production-ready Sierra EV alongside its internal combustion (ICE) sibling. Visually, the electric version stays largely identical to the ICE model, barring a few EV-specific cues. The most noticeable change is a body-coloured, sealed front fascia replacing the traditional grille.

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far (Picture Credits: Instagram)
Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 24, 2025 08:40:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Tata Avinya EV: Tata Motors has already teased the production-ready Sierra EV alongside its internal combustion (ICE) sibling. Visually, the electric version stays largely identical to the ICE model, barring a few EV-specific cues. The most noticeable change is a body-coloured, sealed front fascia replacing the traditional grille.

You Might Be Interested In

The Sierra EV will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev+ platform, the same architecture that underpins the upcoming Harrier EV. In line with Tata’s current strategy, the electric SUV is expected to offer multiple battery pack options, with a claimed driving range of up to 500 km. An all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is also likely to be on offer. Pricing is expected to begin at around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV: Subtle Updates Planned For 2026

The Tata Punch EV is set to receive a model-year update in 2026. Rather than a full makeover, the update is expected to focus on feature additions and minor design tweaks to keep the compact EV competitive.

You Might Be Interested In

Likely changes include new exterior and interior colour options, along with an updated freestanding infotainment screen featuring slimmer bezels, similar to what has been spotted on test mules of the Punch ICE facelift. Tata may also upgrade the audio system and make small powertrain refinements to improve the claimed driving range.

Tata Avinya: Premium EV Brand Takes Shape

Positioned at the top end of Tata’s electric portfolio, the Avinya sub-brand is aimed squarely at the premium EV space. At Auto Expo 2025, Tata showcased the Avinya X, an SUV-coupe concept that previewed the brand’s design direction.

The Avinya X stood out with its futuristic styling, featuring T-shaped LED daytime running lights, a closed-off front grille, vertical headlamps and a silver skid plate. Inside, the cabin followed a minimalist design philosophy, highlighted by a dual-tone theme, a two-spoke steering wheel and an integrated digital display layout.

Earlier, Tata had unveiled the Avinya concept in 2022, which took a more crossover-like form and featured bold elements such as rear-hinged (suicide) doors, underlining the brand’s experimental design approach.

More EVs On The Way

Beyond the Sierra EV, Punch EV update and Avinya models, Tata Motors has confirmed plans to introduce three additional electric vehicles in the coming years. The company recently crossed the 2.5 lakh EV sales milestone in India, with the Nexon EV leading the charge at over one lakh units sold.

As Tata continues to push aggressively towards electrification, these upcoming models are expected to further strengthen its dominance in India’s fast-growing EV market.

ALSO READ: Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 8:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: tataTata Acti evTata AvinyaTata Avinya EV 2026Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026Tata Punch EV

RELATED News

Congress’ Controversial AI Video On PM Modi Gets Restricted By Meta In India After Delhi Police Directs Tech Giant To Take Action

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Tata Motors Hits Major Milestone, Dominates India’s Electric Vehicle Market With 2,50,000 Sales, 66% Market Share As Nixon EV Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Mark

Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled  On…

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

LATEST NEWS

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Homebound’ Faces Legal Storm, Author Puja Changoiwala Alleges Copyright Infringement

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

APAAR ID Explained: What It Is, Why Students Need It, And Key Benefits; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Assam’s Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

Why Are Gold Prices Soaring Every Day? Top Reasons Behind The Precious Metal Rally

Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

Missed Something In Your ITR? Check The NUDGE Campaign; Smart Way To Correct It, Avoid Penalties, And Make Voluntary Corrections Simple

India Women Take 2-0 Series Lead With Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In 2nd T20I At Visakhapatnam

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far
Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far
Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far
Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS