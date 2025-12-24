Tata Avinya EV To Launch In 2026; What We Know So Far

Tata Avinya EV: Tata Motors has already teased the production-ready Sierra EV alongside its internal combustion (ICE) sibling. Visually, the electric version stays largely identical to the ICE model, barring a few EV-specific cues. The most noticeable change is a body-coloured, sealed front fascia replacing the traditional grille.

The Sierra EV will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev+ platform, the same architecture that underpins the upcoming Harrier EV. In line with Tata’s current strategy, the electric SUV is expected to offer multiple battery pack options, with a claimed driving range of up to 500 km. An all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is also likely to be on offer. Pricing is expected to begin at around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV: Subtle Updates Planned For 2026

The Tata Punch EV is set to receive a model-year update in 2026. Rather than a full makeover, the update is expected to focus on feature additions and minor design tweaks to keep the compact EV competitive.

Likely changes include new exterior and interior colour options, along with an updated freestanding infotainment screen featuring slimmer bezels, similar to what has been spotted on test mules of the Punch ICE facelift. Tata may also upgrade the audio system and make small powertrain refinements to improve the claimed driving range.

Tata Avinya: Premium EV Brand Takes Shape

Positioned at the top end of Tata’s electric portfolio, the Avinya sub-brand is aimed squarely at the premium EV space. At Auto Expo 2025, Tata showcased the Avinya X, an SUV-coupe concept that previewed the brand’s design direction.

The Avinya X stood out with its futuristic styling, featuring T-shaped LED daytime running lights, a closed-off front grille, vertical headlamps and a silver skid plate. Inside, the cabin followed a minimalist design philosophy, highlighted by a dual-tone theme, a two-spoke steering wheel and an integrated digital display layout.

Earlier, Tata had unveiled the Avinya concept in 2022, which took a more crossover-like form and featured bold elements such as rear-hinged (suicide) doors, underlining the brand’s experimental design approach.

More EVs On The Way

Beyond the Sierra EV, Punch EV update and Avinya models, Tata Motors has confirmed plans to introduce three additional electric vehicles in the coming years. The company recently crossed the 2.5 lakh EV sales milestone in India, with the Nexon EV leading the charge at over one lakh units sold.

As Tata continues to push aggressively towards electrification, these upcoming models are expected to further strengthen its dominance in India’s fast-growing EV market.

