Home > Tech and Auto > Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

A District Panchayat of Jalore District of Rajasthan has passed a rule which states that no girls, daughter in laws, and women are allowed to use phones with camera. This has created outrage

District Panchayat bans use of smartphone for women in Rajasthan's 15 village, credit:ANI
District Panchayat bans use of smartphone for women in Rajasthan's 15 village, credit:ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 19:53:47 IST

Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

The District Panchayat of Ghazipur village of Jalore District Rajasthan has passed a decision that left many people stunned. The local Panchayat has now ruled that daughters-in-law and young women across 15 villages are restricted to use phone with cameras. The rule will be implemented from 26th January after which they will be restricted to basic keypad phones, used only for calling. 

This rule was passed during a meeting of the Chaudhary community, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, he is president of the 14 patties (subdivisions). Panch Himmtaram formally announced the rule after discussing it among members.

According to Panchayat, women cannot carry mobile phones to weddings, social functions, or even to a neighbor’s house. Furthermore, Panchayat has stated that the school going girls may use smartphones only for study purposes but within their homes, they can’t take the smartphone outside.

Justifying the rule, the community leaders said that the move is intent to prevent children from misuse of mobile phones. They claimed that women often handover their devices to children to keep them occupied, which the committee argued that it could harm their eyesight. Chaudhary told to media that “This step was taken after observing how children spend hours on these devices.” 

The decision has sparked debate, with many pointing out that such bans limit women’s access to information, education, and communication despite all these factors the panchayat insists the measure is for the welfare of families. 

 Also Read: Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 7:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

