Daughter-In-Laws, Young Women From These 15 Villages In Rajasthan Will Not Have Access To Phones With Camera – A Decision Taken By District panchayat

This rule was passed during a meeting of the Chaudhary community, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, he is president of the 14 patties (subdivisions). Panch Himmtaram formally announced the rule after discussing it among members.



Justifying the rule, the community leaders said that the move is intent to prevent children from misuse of mobile phones. They claimed that women often handover their devices to children to keep them occupied, which the committee argued that it could harm their eyesight. Chaudhary told to media that “This step was taken after observing how children spend hours on these devices.”

The decision has sparked debate, with many pointing out that such bans limit women’s access to information, education, and communication despite all these factors the panchayat insists the measure is for the welfare of families.