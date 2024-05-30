Nikki Haley, the former republican presidential nominee that ran for the U.S. president title along with Donald Trump recently spurred a controversy amidst the global burning topic of Israel attacking and killing 46 innocents in Rafah.

Pictures of Nikki are circulating all over social media platforms, where she can be seen writing “finish them!” on the Israeli artillery shells.

The former white house candidate was accompanied by Danu Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to United Nations.

Finish them! זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה – תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו. צה”ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

Nikki Haley’s stance

Despite the grim toll, Haley voiced her support for Israel and criticised US President Joe Biden’s administration for temporarily withholding weapons to discourage an Israeli attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. She also condemned the international criminal court (ICC) and the international court of justice (ICJ), which are respectively seeking Netanyahu’s arrest and considering charges of genocide against Israel.

Hers is the position of the American ruling class. “Biden provides the shells. Republicans autograph them,” the Greek political commentator Yanis Varoufakis noted on X, also known as Twitter. “The US political class is united in its complicity with this genocide.”

“The sure way to not help Israel is to withhold weapons. The sure way to not help Israel is to praise the ICC, the ICJ or any of those that are condemning Israel instead of condemning what happens,” Nikki Haley was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“America needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war. You are either a friend or not a friend,” she added.

