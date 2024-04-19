Arjun Ram Meghwal On The Issues Of Rajasthan | NewsX Exclusive

The nation went through the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections today, marking the largest democratic exercise in the world. The elections will determine the allocation of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament.

In the first phase 102 constituencies from 21 states went for polling. A total of 60 percent of the voters across 102 constituencies voted till 5 P.M today and altogether 97 candidates are in a fray in the first phase.

Leaders from across the nation expressed their views about the gargantuan exercise and urgesd people to come out in large numbers to vote and exercise their polling rights. This is a very special election as the BJP eyes at continuing in the lower house for the third term by securing an absolute majority under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who is serving as the Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Government of India and is representing the Bikaner constituency from Rajasthan. In a conversation exclusively on NewsX he expressed his views over the current elections .

What are your expectations from the elections?

The Union Minister elaborated on his expectations from the elections and said,” While speaking to the voters and members of the party, I felt that people are more inclined towards voting for the BJP and, the results will show that the BJP has won a large number of seats from Bikaner.” He further spoke about the pressing issues at hand and iterated the goal of making a developed India. He further added, ” Development and Good governance are issues that take top priority, along with that Our Sankalp Patra( BJP Manifesto) also focuses on development of each and every sector.

What are the issues that people have in Rajasthan and why are people dependent on BJP for these issues?

Speaking on the issues faced by people of Rajasthan the union minister emphasised on their goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and said,” Rajasthan already has the BJP government in power and with the BJP in the center as well we will have an MP from the party which will ultimately benefit the people as the desicion making will become smoother.”

What are the reasons that people of Bikaner have put their complete trust in you?

While speaking on why people have full trust and faith in them he said, ” The reason why people trust us is because of our structured plan that has reached grassroot levels and people believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has helped keep the nation secure from terrorism and has also fostered growth in various industries.” He Further added that even the fishing communities have extended their support for the PM because of the rescue missions conducted to bring the fisherman back.

The Union Minister spoke at leanth about the issues faced by the people of Rajastha and specifically the constituency of Bikaner. He also elaborated why people have put their trust in the BJP, and the reason for that being the party’s structured approach and their outreach till the grassroot levels. He expressed confidence in the party’s approach and their goal of making a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).