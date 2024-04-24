Delhi Eatery Owner Briefly Detained Over Lord Ram's Image on Biryani Plates

An eatery owner in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was briefly detained by the Delhi Police following a complaint that he had sold biryani on disposable plates that featured a picture of Lord Ram, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when Delhi Police received a report from Jahangirpuri regarding the sale of biryani served on plates adorned with a picture of Lord Ram on Saturday afternoon.

It was revealed, during the investigation, that the shopkeeper had bought a batch of 1,000 plates from a factory, and only four of these plates had a picture of Lord Ram printed on them, stated a police officer.

A biryani seller in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was found serving biryani on disposable plates featuring a photo of Lord Ram. 😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/m94YVCXqLT — Dr.Jyoti (@DrJyoti_S_PATEL) April 23, 2024

“The shopkeeper informed us that he was unaware of the presence of Lord Ram’s picture on the plates, this claim was even verified by the factory owners,” the officer added.

“On reaching the location, a group of individuals were found protesting outside the shop. They were reassured after being informed about the commencement of a thorough investigation into the matter,” stated a police official.

The shopkeeper was detained under sections 107/151 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for preventive detention and was subsequently released. The plates in question were also confiscated. Currently, no formal case has been registered against the shop owner but the matter remains under investigation by Delhi Police.

