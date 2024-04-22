Kejriwal Overloaded With Rejection? Court Rejects Plea For Daily Doctor Consultation Through VC

Rejected again! amid the ongoing buzz of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar, the Delhi High Court rejected the application moved by the CM Arvind Kejriwal that needed approval to consult his doctor through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes concerning his diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level. Kejriwal had also sought to allow his wife to join and remain present on VC. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts emphasized the responsibility of jail authorities to ensure that Kejriwal receives all necessary medical care while incarcerated.

Furthermore, the court directed that if Kejriwal requires specialized medical attention while in jail, the Tihar jail authorities must consult a medical board formed by the Director of AIIMS. This medical board will be responsible for determining whether Kejriwal needs insulin administration and will devise a diet and exercise regimen tailored to his needs.

Delhi Court declines a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to Jail Authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.… pic.twitter.com/gQWSrDFqtb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Additionally, the court clarified that Kejriwal may have home-cooked meals, provided they adhere to the dietary guidelines prescribed by the medical board.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused Kejriwal of deliberately consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugary tea in jail to elevate his blood sugar levels, potentially as a tactic to seek bail.

However, Kejriwal’s legal team countered that mangoes were only included in his home-cooked meals three times out of a total of 48 meals. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Kejriwal, while Zobeh Hossain, special counsel, appeared for the ED.

The court was informed by the jail authorities that Kejriwal is being adequately monitored and provided with necessary medical facilities.

Kejriwal’s legal team accused the jail authorities and the ED of attempting to conduct a media trial by falsely alleging that his sugar levels were rising due to his diet in jail. They argued that the ED misrepresented facts, such as claiming that Kejriwal consumed sweets and sugar-laden tea when in reality, the items were sugar-free.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and his judicial custody is set to end on April 23.

Earlier today, on Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition seeking the grant of “extraordinary interim bail” to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state until the end of his tenure. The court stressed the principle that no one is exempt from the law or the Constitution of India, underscoring that Kejriwal’s custody is by court directives.