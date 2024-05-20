Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fifth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Sees 10.28% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

The fifth phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 49 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, saw a voter turnout of 10.28% by 9 AM on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voter turnout percentages recorded in various regions by 9 AM were as follows: Bihar at 8.86%, Jammu and Kashmir at 7.63%, Jharkhand at 11.68%, Ladakh at 10.51%, Maharashtra at 6.33%, Odisha at 6.87%, and West Bengal leading with 15.35%. Additionally, Odisha, where Legislative Assembly elections are also taking place, reported a turnout of 6.99% for this second and final phase.

In specific by-elections, the Gandey Assembly constituency in Jharkhand registered a 10.37% turnout, while the Lucknow East constituency in Uttar Pradesh saw a 10.88% turnout by the same time.

The ECI highlighted that over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, are set to decide the fate of 695 candidates in this phase. The fifth phase is crucial, featuring significant contests with prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, BJP stalwarts Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, legal luminary Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya vying for seats.

The regions voting in this phase include Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Major urban centers such as Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are also participating, with authorities urging higher voter turnout to counter historical urban apathy.

Out of the 49 Lok Sabha seats contested in this phase, Uttar Pradesh holds the largest share with 14 seats, followed by Maharashtra with 13 seats, West Bengal with 7, Bihar with 5, Jharkhand with 3, Odisha with 5, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process, the ECI has deployed substantial surveillance resources, including 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams across 94,732 polling stations. Additionally, 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are in place to prevent the illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and other inducements. Enhanced surveillance is also maintained along sea and air routes.

The comprehensive security measures aim to create a safe environment for voters, encouraging them to exercise their democratic rights freely and fairly. As the day progresses, the ECI continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the smooth conduct of this critical phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

