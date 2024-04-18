Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Constituencies Polling,Operational Status

Tomorrow marks the commencement of the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across multiple states. A total of 102 Lok Sabha seats spread across 21 states and Union territories will undergo polling in this initial phase on April 19th.

Phase 1 Constituencies List:

States and UTs including Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh will be voting on April 19.

As the nation tunes in for this electoral extravaganza, simultaneous Assembly Elections will happen in the scenic states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. It’s not just about Lok Sabha polls; it’s a festival of democracy in full swing!

What will Remain Open:

Stock markets will operate as usual on April 19th. The NSE had previously announced closure on May 20th, coinciding with voting day in Mumbai. Although designated as a public holiday, not all private offices will shut down. However, if you’re a registered voter, you’re eligible for a public holiday and can opt for leave to exercise your voting rights.

What Will Remain Closed:

On April 19, 2024, banks located in Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong will remain closed. Certain state governments have also declared public holidays for April 19, resulting in the closure of government offices in those regions. Additionally, schools, colleges, and liquor shops will remain shut on polling day. Moreover, a dry day has been announced in the polling constituencies 48 hours prior to the election.