President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu With Padma Vibhushan

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has been conferred Padma Vibhushan in the field of Public Affairs by President Droupadi Murmu amid the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Bharatnatyam dancer Dr Padma Subrahmanyam is also conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award and Bindeshwar Pathak received the award posthumously.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the field of Public Affairs. pic.twitter.com/zyKQgz1ZGV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup are also among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award. Other Padma Bhushan awardees include philanthropist Dr Sitaram Jindal, cardiologist Dr Tejas Madhusudan Patel, and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan upon singer Usha Uthup in the field of Arts. pic.twitter.com/ttxFrCO6A8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan upon actor Mithun Chakraborty in the field of Arts. pic.twitter.com/0kG7tokdkj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri upon tennis player Rohan Bopanna in the field of Sports.

The Padma Awards, esteemed as one of the highest civilian honors in the country, are presented in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri – to individuals for their remarkable and distinguished contributions.