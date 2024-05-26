Rajkot : Atleast 27 Lives Lost, Including 9 Children, In Massive Gaming Zone Blaze

A devastating fire engulfed a game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday, resulting in a tragic loss of lives, including children. The incident sent shockwaves through the community and prompted swift action from authorities and leaders across the political spectrum.

#WATCH | Rajkot Fire Tragedy | SIT collects samples from the incident spot As per the Rajkot Police, the death toll currently stands at 27. pic.twitter.com/s9WnVOdOJB — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, with the temporary structure of the establishment collapsing during the blaze, trapping numerous individuals underneath. Despite the efforts of fire department officials, the structure’s collapse made it challenging to conduct rescue and dousing operations.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Rajkot Commissioner of Police, Raju Bhargava, confirmed the grim toll, stating that at least 20 bodies were recovered from the scene. The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of the incident, with investigations ongoing.

#WATCH | Rajkot Fire Tragedy | Families of the deceased mourn the loss of their family members in a fire at the TRP game zone that claimed the lives of more than 25 people pic.twitter.com/zLe8Ala9Qe — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The tragedy prompted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to direct immediate rescue and relief operations, emphasizing the need for prioritizing the treatment of the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to Chief Minister Patel, expressing condolences and offering support to the affected families.

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

राजकोट (गुजरात) के गेम जोन में हुए हादसे से मन अत्यंत दुःखी है। इस हादसे के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी से बात कर जानकारी ली है। प्रशासन राहत व बचाव कार्य के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा है और घायलों को इलाज प्रदान करवा रहा है। इस दुःखद हादसे में जिन लोगों ने… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) May 25, 2024

Deeply grieved at the loss of lives in the terrible fire in Rajkot. Our thoughts are very much with all those impacted by this tragedy. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner, Rajkot, says, “Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8ka pic.twitter.com/zKwIyaABHF — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

As details of the incident unfolded, it was revealed that the gaming zone was owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki. Both Solanki and the manager of the TRP Game Zone were taken into custody for interrogation regarding the fire.

#WATCH | Rajkot fire incident: Visuals from the Civil Hospital, Rajkot where the injured of the fire at the TRP game zone have been admitted. A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, yesterday, which claimed the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/ggR8GwNHzV — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Gujarat Director General of Police instructed officials to inspect all game zones in the state and close those operating without fire safety permissions. The directive aimed to prevent similar tragedies and ensure public safety.

#WATCH | Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at TRP game zone in Rajkot where a fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/3mKSerWC5v — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Leaders from various political parties expressed sorrow and solidarity with the affected families. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal extended condolences and prayers for the victims.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Morning visuals from TRP game zone in Rajkot where a fire broke out yesterday and claimed 27 lives. pic.twitter.com/rwGnNaJqcC — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeply saddened by the incident, also offered his condolences and monitored the situation closely. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed sentiments of grief and solidarity, emphasizing the need for support and compassion during such trying times.

#WATCH | Rajkot fire tragedy | Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi arrives at the incident spot A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot yesterday, the death toll stands at 27. pic.twitter.com/Z1sxCtyJ9j — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Following the tragic incident, efforts were underway to provide medical assistance to the injured. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the preparation of 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot for treating the injured, underscoring the government’s commitment to their well-being.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reach AIIMS, Rajkot to meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident. A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, yesterday, which claimed the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/BYeoEgKYti — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident, at Giriraj Hospital, Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/j8Q17XVVb9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

#WATCH | Rajkot Fire Tragedy | Family members of the victims of the fire at the TRP game zone gathered outside Rajkot Civil Hospital. Fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, earlier today, which claimed the lives of more than 25 people. pic.twitter.com/uT3sdd0dPL — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

As investigations continued and rescue operations persisted, the community mourned the loss of innocent lives and demanded accountability for the tragedy. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi assured swift action, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the incident and identifying those responsible.

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reach Giriraj Hospital, Rajkot and meet the injured of the TRP Gaming Zone fire incident. A fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, yesterday, which claimed the lives of 27 people. pic.twitter.com/Dl2XCVrxqF — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: Rajkot Fire Tragedy | Visuals from outside Rajkot Civil Hospital. Fire broke out at TRP Gaming Zone in Rajkot, earlier today, which claimed the lives of more than 25 people. pic.twitter.com/8PH7JUr4f6 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The Rajkot fire tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in public spaces. As the affected families grapple with profound loss, the nation stands united in solidarity and support during their time of grief.

