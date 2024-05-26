Rajkot : Atleast 27 Lives Lost, Including 9 Children, In Massive Gaming Zone Blaze

A massive fire broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Saturday evening.

A devastating fire engulfed a game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday, resulting in a tragic loss of lives, including children. The incident sent shockwaves through the community and prompted swift action from authorities and leaders across the political spectrum.

The fire broke out at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, with the temporary structure of the establishment collapsing during the blaze, trapping numerous individuals underneath. Despite the efforts of fire department officials, the structure’s collapse made it challenging to conduct rescue and dousing operations.

Rajkot Commissioner of Police, Raju Bhargava, confirmed the grim toll, stating that at least 20 bodies were recovered from the scene. The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of the incident, with investigations ongoing.

The tragedy prompted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to direct immediate rescue and relief operations, emphasizing the need for prioritizing the treatment of the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to Chief Minister Patel, expressing condolences and offering support to the affected families.

As details of the incident unfolded, it was revealed that the gaming zone was owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki. Both Solanki and the manager of the TRP Game Zone were taken into custody for interrogation regarding the fire.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Director General of Police instructed officials to inspect all game zones in the state and close those operating without fire safety permissions. The directive aimed to prevent similar tragedies and ensure public safety.

Leaders from various political parties expressed sorrow and solidarity with the affected families. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal extended condolences and prayers for the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeply saddened by the incident, also offered his condolences and monitored the situation closely. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed sentiments of grief and solidarity, emphasizing the need for support and compassion during such trying times.

Following the tragic incident, efforts were underway to provide medical assistance to the injured. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the preparation of 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot for treating the injured, underscoring the government’s commitment to their well-being.

As investigations continued and rescue operations persisted, the community mourned the loss of innocent lives and demanded accountability for the tragedy. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi assured swift action, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the incident and identifying those responsible.

The Rajkot fire tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in public spaces. As the affected families grapple with profound loss, the nation stands united in solidarity and support during their time of grief.