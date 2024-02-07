Vastu expert found guilty of ₹ 65 crore fraud after claiming there were 'flaws' in parliament building

Reportedly, “architectural defects” in the Parliament House library were the reason governments fell, according to prominent Vastu Shastri Khushdeep Bansal, who made headlines in 1997. A little over three decades later, Bansal’s name has surfaced once more, this time in relation to a massive ₹ 65 crore fraud. On Monday, Bansal and his sibling were taken into custody by the Assam Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell. In the national capital’s Barakhamba neighborhood, the arrest was carried out by the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit (CI).

The accused were placed on transit remand by Assam Police on Monday morning, and they quickly left for Assam, where they are expected to face charges related to the ongoing ₹ 65 crore Autonomous Council scam. The son of a Madhya Pradesh-based Congress leader is also involved in the scam.

The proprietor of the Sabarwal Trading Company Private Limited, situated in Delhi, Kamal Sabarwal, lodged a grievance against Bansal. In the end, Bansal implicated himself in the fraud when he told the Delhi Police that he had introduced someone to Kamal Sabarwal. At the same time, Assam Police assert that all of the accused were involved in planning the complex scam that is currently in the public eye.

Bansal provides strategic advice to prominent businessmen and industrialists in addition to consulting on a variety of state government projects.