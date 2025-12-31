Did Ukraine Lie About Not Attacking Putin’s Residence? Russia Releases Video Showing Downed Drone With 6-Kg Explosive

Two days after a major drone attack targeted one of Vladimir Putin’s residences, a strike Russia says Ukraine organised Moscow released video footage of a downed drone with a 6-kilogram explosive. The attack happened late on December 29.

Ukraine flat-out denies any involvement, but Russia keeps pointing the finger at Kyiv.

Russia releases video ‘proof’

The night-vision video shows a battered drone lying in the snow, somewhere in the woods. Russia’s defense ministry claims the attack was “targeted, carefully planned, and carried out in stages.”

There’s still no word from Russia on whether Putin was actually home when it happened. Officials only say the attack took place overnight, December 28 to 29, at his residence in the Novgorod region, and they’re calling it a “terrorist attack.” His homes are usually kept secret, so details are always murky.

Downed UAV with a 6kg explosive charge — Russian MOD publishes VIDEO PROOF of Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence The attempt was carried out on the night of December 28 to 29 WATCH report by the unit who took down 41 of the 91 drones sent by Kiev https://t.co/J9Tgd8yAJx pic.twitter.com/b7Yv55OlxP — RT (@RT_com) December 31, 2025

What did Ukraine say?

Ukraine, on the other hand, calls the whole story a “lie” and urges other countries not to take Russia’s accusations at face value.

“Almost a day’s gone by, and Russia still hasn’t shown a shred of real evidence for this so-called ‘attack on Putin’s residence.’ And they won’t, because there isn’t any. No such attack happened,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted on X.

After Moscow pointed fingers, European leaders quickly backed Zelensky. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote that “transparency and honesty are now required from everyone—including Russia.” The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, chimed in too, accusing Moscow of making “unfounded claims” and trying to block progress toward peace.

Then there’s Trump, who, sounding pretty riled up, warned that if Ukraine did launch the attack, it could wreck the peace talks.

“You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning. He said he was attacked. It’s no good,” Trump told reporters. “It’s one thing to be offensive because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time for that.”

ALSO READ: New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won’t See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained