Home > Viral News > Did Ukraine Lie About Not Attacking Putin's Residence? Russia Releases Video Showing Downed Drone With 6-Kg Explosive

Did Ukraine Lie About Not Attacking Putin’s Residence? Russia Releases Video Showing Downed Drone With 6-Kg Explosive

Russia has released video footage of a downed drone carrying a 6-kg explosive following an alleged attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences in the Novgorod region. Moscow blames Ukraine, which has denied involvement, as questions remain over Putin’s presence at the site.

Russia releases video ‘proof’ of ‘Ukrainian attack’ on Putin residence (PHOTO: X)
Russia releases video ‘proof’ of ‘Ukrainian attack’ on Putin residence (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 31, 2025 20:43:40 IST

Did Ukraine Lie About Not Attacking Putin’s Residence? Russia Releases Video Showing Downed Drone With 6-Kg Explosive

Two days after a major drone attack targeted one of Vladimir Putin’s residences, a strike Russia says Ukraine organised Moscow released video footage of a downed drone with a 6-kilogram explosive. The attack happened late on December 29.

Ukraine flat-out denies any involvement, but Russia keeps pointing the finger at Kyiv.

Russia releases video ‘proof’ 

The night-vision video shows a battered drone lying in the snow, somewhere in the woods. Russia’s defense ministry claims the attack was “targeted, carefully planned, and carried out in stages.”

There’s still no word from Russia on whether Putin was actually home when it happened. Officials only say the attack took place overnight, December 28 to 29, at his residence in the Novgorod region, and they’re calling it a “terrorist attack.” His homes are usually kept secret, so details are always murky.

What did Ukraine say? 

Ukraine, on the other hand, calls the whole story a “lie” and urges other countries not to take Russia’s accusations at face value.

“Almost a day’s gone by, and Russia still hasn’t shown a shred of real evidence for this so-called ‘attack on Putin’s residence.’ And they won’t, because there isn’t any. No such attack happened,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga posted on X.

After Moscow pointed fingers, European leaders quickly backed Zelensky. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote that “transparency and honesty are now required from everyone—including Russia.” The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, chimed in too, accusing Moscow of making “unfounded claims” and trying to block progress toward peace.

Then there’s Trump, who, sounding pretty riled up, warned that if Ukraine did launch the attack, it could wreck the peace talks.

“You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning. He said he was attacked. It’s no good,” Trump told reporters. “It’s one thing to be offensive because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time for that.” 

ALSO READ: New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won’t See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 8:43 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Did Ukraine Lie About Not Attacking Putin’s Residence? Russia Releases Video Showing Downed Drone With 6-Kg Explosive

