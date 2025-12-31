LIVE TV
Home > World > New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won't See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won't See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

New Year 2026 celebrations are being scaled back across the world, with several cities cancelling or toning down events. In Sydney, iconic fireworks will be replaced with tributes and a minute of silence to honour victims of the Bondi Beach tragedy, marking a quieter start to the year.

This New Year, many cities are foregoing their dazzling fireworks display and loud celebrations (PHOTO: X)
This New Year, many cities are foregoing their dazzling fireworks display and loud celebrations (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 31, 2025 19:05:42 IST

New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won't See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

For a lot of people, New Year’s Eve means fireworks lighting up the sky. Cities like Sydney, Paris, and New York usually steal the show, drawing crowds from all over the world who want to see the spectacle for themselves.

But 2026 won’t look the same. Some places are skipping their celebrations entirely, and others are dialing things back. This year, the world’s going for a quieter New Year’s, not so many big parties, more low-key moments.

Let’s take a look at what’s changing.

Sydney remembers Bondi Beach victims

Sydney’s New Year’s fireworks are famous. Every year, the city launches fireworks from barges in Port Jackson, with the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge front and center. The tradition started in 1976, and by 1986, the Harbour Bridge had joined the show. Over time, Sydney turned its fireworks into a global event — huge, high-tech, and unforgettable.

But for 2026, things shift. At 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, the Harbour Bridge pylons will shine white with a dove and just one word: Peace. Then, at 11 pm, the whole bridge will glow white as the city stops for a minute of silence to remember the 15 people lost in the Bondi Beach tragedy.

Bondi Beach itself won’t have any celebrations. Organisers cancelled the events out of “compassion and care for Sydney’s Jewish community.”

Hong Kong says no to fireworks

Hong Kong’s fireworks over Victoria Harbour usually mark the New Year for the city. Not this time. The Tourism Board hasn’t given an official reason, but it’s pretty clear the decision follows the deadly fire in Tai Po last month. Instead, the city will host a different kind of countdown, hoping to send some positive energy and a wish for peace to everyone — locals and visitors alike.

The fire in late November shook Hong Kong. At least 160 people died, and public anger ran high. The city’s still feeling the impact.

No countdown at Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya is usually packed for the New Year’s countdown. Not this year. Officials have cancelled the 2026 celebration at Shibuya Station. They’re even fencing off the Hachiko statue, a favorite gathering spot, from 6 am on December 31 until 1 am the next day, just to keep the crowds down.

Actually, Shibuya hasn’t held big New Year’s events since the pandemic. After that, the mayor said the city wanted to avoid rowdy behaviour and problems from street drinking. So, for now, the tradition is on hold.

Indonesia chooses respect over revelry

Indonesia’s skipping fireworks too. The government and local leaders want to honor the victims of the devastating floods and landslides that hit Sumatra, where more than 1,100 people died and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.

Popular tourist spots like Jakarta and Bali have banned firework displays to show respect. Prasetyo Hadi, who speaks for President Prabowo Subianto’s office, said the government believes it’s right for local officials to put a stop to fireworks this year.

So as 2026 rolls in, the world’s biggest cities are trading noise and lights for reflection and respect. It’s a different kind of New Year, but maybe one we all need.

No New Year’s Party on Paris’ Champs-Élysées

Usually, Paris kicks off the new year with fireworks lighting up the Champs-Élysées. Not this time. Authorities have called off the big party, saying it’s just too hard to manage such a huge crowd right now, especially with all the problems tied to illegal immigration.

There’ll still be fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe, so the show goes on—but officials want people to stay home and watch from their living rooms instead of heading out.

Russia Cuts Back on New Year’s Festivities

It’s not just Paris. Across Russia, a lot of cities and regions have cancelled or toned down their New Year’s plans because of the war in Ukraine.

Most big public events are off in places like Khakassia, Tyva, Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Chuvashia, and several others—Vologda, Saratov, Leningrad, Krasnodar, Stavropol, even Crimea.

Tyva’s regional head, Vladislav Khovalyg, put it bluntly when speaking to The Moscow Times: “While our sons, brothers and fathers are on the front line, our main task is to be with them in our thoughts and deeds, not in noisy celebrations.” He said big parties and fireworks just feel wrong while Russian troops are still fighting in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.   

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2026: New Zealand Rings in New Year 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks at Auckland Sky Tower

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 7:05 PM IST
New Year 2026: Why Paris And Bali Won’t See Stunning Fireworks To Ring-In Celebrations? Real Reason Explained

