Maison Cailler – Broc, Switzerland The oldest Swiss chocolate brand, Cailler offers guided tours through its lush factory where you can see and taste the magic of Swiss chocolate-making from bean to bar.
Lindt Home of Chocolate – Kilchberg, Switzerland Near Zurich, this state-of-the-art museum and factory lets visitors watch master chocolatiers temper, pour, and decorate chocolate. Don’t miss their gigantic chocolate fountain!
Cadbury World – Birmingham, UK A beloved destination for families, Cadbury World tells the story of Britain’s most famous chocolate brand, complete with interactive exhibits and warm melted samples.
Hershey’s Chocolate World – Hershey, USA Located in “the sweetest place on Earth,” this massive complex features factory-inspired tours, build-your-own chocolate bars, and immersive 4D chocolate adventures.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory – San Francisco, USA Set in historic Ghirardelli Square, this iconic factory shop serves fresh chocolate creations and sundaes while paying homage to one of America’s oldest premium chocolate brands.
Valrhona Cité du Chocolat – Tain-l’Hermitage, France A must for chocolate connoisseurs, Valrhona’s visitor center blends education and gourmet tastings, offering insights into fine chocolate craftsmanship and pairing.
Fabrica de Chocolate Mayordomo – Oaxaca, Mexico Celebrating traditional Mexican chocolate, this factory lets visitors see cacao ground on stone mills and sample authentic chocolate used for mole and drinking.
Godiva Chocolatier – Brussels, Belgium While Godiva’s main production is now global, visiting their Brussels workshops still offers a glimpse into classic Belgian praline making, with irresistible fresh samples.
Toblerone Factory (Mondelēz) – Bern, Switzerland Home of the iconic triangular chocolate bar, tours aren’t public, but the surrounding Bern region offers chocolate trails celebrating Toblerone’s deep roots here.
ChocoMuseo – Multiple Locations in Latin America With factories and interactive workshops in Peru, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, ChocoMuseo teaches bean-to-bar processes with hands-on chocolate-making experiences.