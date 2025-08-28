A view of the sea
Aug 28, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

North Yungas Road, Bolivia – “Death Road” with cliffs and narrow paths.

James Dalton Highway, Alaska – Icy, remote, and extremely cold.

Guoliang Tunnel Road, China – Mountain tunnel with sheer drops.

Stelvio Pass, Italy – Hairpin bends at high altitude.

Skippers Canyon, New Zealand – Narrow, gravel-filled, and risky.

Karakoram Highway, Pakistan-China – Landslides and high altitudes.

Tianmen Mountain Road, China – 99 sharp bends up a cliff.

Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway – Strong winds and crashing waves.

Sichuan-Tibet Highway, China – Prone to avalanches and landslides.

Col de Turini, France – Narrow rally road with steep drops.

