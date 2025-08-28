✕
Aug 28, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
North Yungas Road, Bolivia – “Death Road” with cliffs and narrow paths.
James Dalton Highway, Alaska – Icy, remote, and extremely cold.
Guoliang Tunnel Road, China – Mountain tunnel with sheer drops.
Stelvio Pass, Italy – Hairpin bends at high altitude.
Skippers Canyon, New Zealand – Narrow, gravel-filled, and risky.
Karakoram Highway, Pakistan-China – Landslides and high altitudes.
Tianmen Mountain Road, China – 99 sharp bends up a cliff.
Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway – Strong winds and crashing waves.
Sichuan-Tibet Highway, China
– Prone to avalanches and landslides.
Col de Turini, France – Narrow rally road with steep drops.
Read More
Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Find the Odd Number in 7 Seconds?
10 Most Dangerous Roads in the World You’d Never Dare to Drive
7 Oldest Countries In The World That Continue To Influence Modern Society
7 Foods That Naturally Fight Viral Infections and Strengthen Your Immune System