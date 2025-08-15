A view of the sea
Aug 15, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Pick a quiet spot away from distractions.

Add a comfy chair or beanbag for lounging.

Use warm lighting like fairy lights or a lamp.

Layer soft blankets and cushions.

Keep a small side table for drinks or books.

Add a scented candle or diffuser for ambiance.

Include a shelf or basket for your favorite reads.

Place a plant for a touch of greenery.

Hang art or photos that make you happy.

Keep it clutter-free for a calming vibe.

