Aug 15, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Pick a quiet spot away from distractions.
Add a comfy chair or beanbag for lounging.
Use warm lighting like fairy lights or a lamp.
Layer soft blankets and cushions.
Keep a small side table for drinks or books.
Add a scented candle or diffuser for ambiance.
Include a shelf or basket for your favorite reads.
Place a plant for a touch of greenery.
Hang art or photos that make you happy.
Keep it clutter-free for a calming vibe.
Read More
10 Tips to Create a Cozy Corner at Home
10 Quick & Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Mug
7 Minute Daily Habits That Boost Brain Power and Sharpen Your Mind
Janmashtami 2025 Puja Guide: Don’t Start Your Celebration Without These Essential Pooja Samagari