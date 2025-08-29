A view of the sea
Aug 29, 2025
Shubhi

6 Smart Study Hacks to Retain More for Half-Yearly Exams

Practice Active Recall: Use active recall by testing yourself instead of rereading.

Follow Spaced Repetition: Apply spaced repetition; revise topics at regular timed intervals.

Use Mind Mapping: Create mind maps to visually connect topics and boost memory.

Teach to Remember: Teach someone else; explaining concepts strengthens your own understanding.

Study in Short Sessions: Study in short, focused sessions with breaks for better concentration.

Maintain Healthy Habits: Maintaining healthy habits,  proper sleep, nutrition, and hydration improves retention.

