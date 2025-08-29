✕
Aug 29, 2025
Shubhi
6 Smart Study Hacks to Retain More for Half-Yearly Exams
Practice Active Recall:
Use active recall by testing yourself instead of rereading.
Follow Spaced Repetition:
Apply spaced repetition; revise topics at regular timed intervals.
Use Mind Mapping:
Maintain Healthy HabitsCreate mind maps to visually connect topics and boost memory.
Teach to Remember:
Teach someone else; explaining concepts strengthens your own understanding.
Study in Short Sessions:
Study in short, focused sessions with breaks for better concentration.
Maintain Healthy Habits:
Maintaining healthy habits, proper sleep, nutrition, and hydration improves retention.
