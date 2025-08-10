7 Animals That Adopt Babies of Other Species and Care Like Their Own
Dolphins Known for their intelligence and empathy, dolphins have been observed adopting orphaned calves from other pods and even other dolphin species.
Dogs Domestic dogs often show strong maternal instincts, nursing and protecting orphaned kittens, squirrels, or even ducklings.
Cats Cats sometimes adopt puppies, rabbits, or other small animals, caring for them as their own kittens.
Monkeys Primates like macaques and chimpanzees have been seen raising orphaned infants of other monkey species.
Penguins Some penguin pairs, especially those without eggs, have been recorded adopting and raising chicks that aren’t their own.
Squirrels Mother squirrels may rescue and care for orphaned babies, even from another nest.
Elephants Elephants form deep social bonds and will adopt and protect calves whose mothers have died.