7 Common Illness That A Cat Faces and Owner Should know About it
Upper Respiratory Infections (URIs) These are similar to the common cold in humans and are highly contagious among cats. Symptoms include sneezing, nasal discharge, coughing, and watery eyes.
Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD) FLUTD refers to a range of conditions affecting the bladder and urethra, causing symptoms like frequent urination, blood in urine, or straining.
Feline Diabetes Cats can develop diabetes, especially if they are overweight or older. Common signs include increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and lethargy.
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) CKD is common in older cats and develops gradually. Signs include excessive drinking, frequent urination, weight loss, vomiting, and poor coat condition.
Feline Hyperthyroidism This condition occurs when the thyroid gland produces excess hormones, typically affecting older cats. Symptoms include weight loss despite increased appetite, restlessness, and rapid heartbeat.
Dental Disease Periodontal disease is extremely common in cats, often going unnoticed. Bad breath, drooling, and difficulty eating can be signs of oral issues.
Fleas and Parasites External parasites like fleas, ticks, and mites can cause itching, hair loss, and skin infections. Internal parasites such as worms can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and weight loss.