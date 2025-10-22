A view of the sea
Oct 22, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Saudi Arabia: No permanent rivers; relies on aquifers and desalinated water.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Desert nation with no rivers; water from desalination.

Kuwait: Dry desert country; no rivers or lakes.

Qatar: Arid nation; depends on desalination for water.

Oman: Has wadis but no permanent rivers.

Bahrain: Island nation with no rivers; groundwater and desalination supply water.

Vatican City: Smallest country with no rivers.

