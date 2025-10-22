✕
Oct 22, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Saudi Arabia: No permanent rivers; relies on aquifers and desalinated water.
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Desert nation with no rivers; water from desalination.
Kuwait: Dry desert country; no rivers or lakes.
Qatar: Arid nation; depends on desalination for water.
Oman: Has wadis but no permanent rivers.
Bahrain: Island nation with no rivers; groundwater and desalination supply water.
Vatican City: Smallest country with no rivers.
