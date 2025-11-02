✕
Nov 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Bananas – rich in B6, they naturally raise serotonin levels.
Dark chocolate – comfort food with real mood-boosting power.
Fermented foods like yogurt & kimchi – improve gut-mood connection.
Berries – packed with antioxidants that calm stress.
Leafy greens – folate supports happy brain chemicals.
Nuts & seeds – magnesium helps your brain relax.
Oats – keep blood sugar stable, reducing mood swings.
