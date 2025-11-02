A view of the sea
Nov 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Bananas – rich in B6, they naturally raise serotonin levels.

Dark chocolate – comfort food with real mood-boosting power.

Fermented foods like yogurt & kimchi – improve gut-mood connection.

Berries – packed with antioxidants that calm stress.

Leafy greens – folate supports happy brain chemicals.

Nuts & seeds – magnesium helps your brain relax.

Oats – keep blood sugar stable, reducing mood swings.

