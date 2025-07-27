7 Kriti Sanon’s Most Iconic Looks That Define Her Unmatched Style Game
Kriti Sanon transforms every appearance into a style moment with her bold, elegant, and flawless fashion. Tap to read!
The Elegant Blue Dress! IIFA 2024, Kriti wore a deep blue Mark Bumgarner gown with high slit and off-shoulder and she paired it with a soft wavy hairdo and bold lip colour.
Hot Red Sequin Saree!For Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Kriti wore a red sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse. It made her look full-on glamorous, festive.
Crew Promotions – All Black LookKriti showed up in a black bralette, blazer, and wide-legged trousers for the film Crew’s trailer launch. A sleek ponytail and minimal makeup made it all the more powerful.
Bridal Look Shoot!Kriti’s soft pink lehenga from Anita Dongre’s bridal shoot gave major wedding inspiration. Intricated embroidery and subtle glam made it look more good.
Floral GownWorn for the cover of Femina magazine, this floral dress by Gauri & Nainika was romantic, and absolutely red carpet-ready.some text
Airport LookKriti aced the airport style with a denim jacket, shorts , and a white tank top. She looked relaxed, comfortable , and chic without overdoing it.
Black Satin Slit DressWorn to a private function, her black satin slit dress was classic and understated. Made it evident that sometimes simple is chic.