Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

7 Red Flags in a Relationship People Ignore

They act loving one day and distant the next — leaving you confused.

They avoid serious talks, ignore issues, or shut down arguments instead of solving them.

They decide what you wear, who you talk to, or where you go in the name of “care”.

You plan dates, you text first, you fix problems — the relationship survives only because of YOU.

They never take responsibility, always play victim, and make you feel guilty.

Jokes that hurt you, flirting with others, or liking inappropriate posts — but says “you’re overreacting”.

Saying one thing, doing another — showing you they don’t value your emotions.

