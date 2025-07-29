7 Trendy Back Designs For Kurti That You Should Definitely Try

Keyhole Back Design This elegant design features a small keyhole opening at the upper back, often secured with a button or tassel tie
Deep U-Cut Back Ideal for special occasions, this bold U-shaped back adds drama and charm.
Criss-Cross Strap Back This design is a blend of contemporary styling and comfort. The straps create a pattern across the back.
Bow-Tie Back Design Feminine and fun, this design features a tie-up bow on the back—usually on the upper or mid-back.
Buttoned Back Closure Running buttons down the back not only add detail but also functionality. This style brings a vintage, royal touch.
Sheer Net Back Using net or mesh fabric on the back panel adds a glamorous vibe while maintaining modesty.
Back Dori with Tassels A timeless favorite, the Dori (string) style is perfect for festive kurtis. The tassels add movement and grace.