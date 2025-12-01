✕
Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Types of Boyfriends Every Girl Meets Once
Flowers, poetry, paragraphs — everything feels like a movie… but sometimes too dramatic.
The Over-Romantic Lover
Talks intensely for days and suddenly
vanishes
without warning — then returns like nothing happened.
The Disappearing Act Guy
Comfort, laughter, trust — feels like home. You fall in love with how safe it feels.
The Bestfriend-Boyfriend
Can’t handle you having a life outside him — jealousy dressed as “love”.
The Jealous Possessive One
Plans marriage, kids, dream home — but doesn’t take real steps toward commitment.
The Future-Talker
Fun, spontaneous, always out — you love the thrill, hate the hangover of uncertainty.
The Party-Love Boyfriend
The one who hurts you… and changes you forever.
The Healer Boyfriend
