Dec 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

7 Types of Boyfriends Every Girl Meets Once

Flowers, poetry, paragraphs — everything feels like a movie… but sometimes too dramatic.

The Over-Romantic Lover

Talks intensely for days and suddenly vanishes without warning — then returns like nothing happened.

The Disappearing Act Guy

Comfort, laughter, trust — feels like home. You fall in love with how safe it feels.

The Bestfriend-Boyfriend

Can’t handle you having a life outside him — jealousy dressed as “love”.

The Jealous Possessive One

Plans marriage, kids, dream home — but doesn’t take real steps toward commitment.

The Future-Talker

Fun, spontaneous, always out — you love the thrill, hate the hangover of uncertainty.

The Party-Love Boyfriend

The one who hurts you… and changes you forever.

The Healer Boyfriend

