7 Unknown Beaches That Will Take Your Breathe Away
Calanque d’En-Vau, France Tucked between limestone cliffs near Marseille, this secluded beach requires a hike or kayak to reach.
Playa del Amor, Mexico Also known as the Hidden Beach, this surreal spot is nestled inside a crater on the Marieta Islands.
Tonsai Beach, Thailand Overshadowed by its famous neighbor Railay, Tonsai offers the same limestone cliffs and emerald waters—minus the crowds.
Gjipe Beach, Albania Where a canyon meets the sea, this remote Albanian beach is a perfect blend of rugged cliffs and crystal-clear water.
Butterfly Valley, Turkey Accessible only by boat or a long hike, this unspoiled beach is surrounded by high cliffs and lush greenery.
Koka Beach, Indonesia Located on Flores Island, Koka is known for its untouched sands, clear waters, and dual coves separated by a lush hill.
Praia da Ursa, Portugal Near the cliffs of Cabo da Roca, this wild beach requires a steep descent—but the effort is worth it.