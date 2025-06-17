Deepika Padukone's Complete Dating History

Muzammil Ibrahim, a Bollywood actor and former model known for starring in the film Dhokha and the hit series Special Ops, was Padukone's boyfriend in the early 2000s
Upen Patel and Deepika Padukone were rumored to have dated briefly during their early modeling days. Though never confirmed, speculation arose after a joint photoshoot, a Paris trip, and appearances at a friend's wedding.
Nihar Pandya dated Deepika Padukone for three years before her Bollywood debut. The relationship ended amicably, and he's now married to singer Neeti Mohan.
Siddharth Mallya dated Deepika Padukone early in her career. They were often seen together at restaurants and IPL matches, but she later cited his poor behavior as the reason for their breakup.
Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s top actors, dated Deepika Padukone from 2007 to 2009. Their breakup was linked to rumors of him cheating with actress Katrina Kaif.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met in 2012 during Ram Leela and sparked romance rumors. They confirmed their relationship with a 2018 wedding in Lake Como. In 2023, they revealed they got engaged in 2015 and continue to appear together at major events.