Easy Homemade Coconut Burfi Recipe In Just 7 Steps

Gather Ingredients 2 cups grated coconut (fresh or desiccated), ¾–1 cup sugar, ½ cup water, 2 tbsp ghee, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, pinch of salt, and optional chopped pistachios/almonds for garnish.
Prep The Coconut If using desiccated coconut, sprinkle 2–3 tbsp warm milk or water and rest 5 minutes to soften. If using fresh coconut, make sure it’s finely grated to help the mixture bind.
Grease The Tray Grease a small square/rectangular tray or plate with ghee. You can also line it with parchment for easy lift-out. Keep a greased spatula ready.
Make The Sugar Syrup In a heavy pan, add sugar and water. Simmer until it forms a thin one-string syrup (a small drop stretched between fingers forms a single thread). Add a pinch of salt to balance sweetness.
Cook With Coconut Stir in the coconut and 1 tbsp ghee. Cook on medium, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens, turns glossy, and starts leaving the sides of the pan (6–8 minutes).
Flavor and Finish Mix in cardamom powder and the remaining ghee. Cook 1 minute more. The mixture should clump and move as a mass—this ensures firm, non-crumbly barfi.
Set Slice Store Spread the hot mixture onto the prepared tray, level quickly, and garnish with nuts. Cool 30–40 minutes, then cut into squares/diamonds. Store airtight (room temp 2–3 days, refrigerated up to a week).