✕
Nov 05, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Lack of sleep increases irritability and mood swings.
Low rest lowers serotonin, causing anxiety and sadness.
Good sleep boosts focus and emotional balance.
Deep sleep helps process emotions and stress.
Sleep deprivation can mimic mild depression.
7–8 hours of rest resets your mental stability.
Quality sleep is the easiest mental health fix.
Read More
How Sleep Affects Your Mood and Mental Health
Turning Loneliness Into Self-Discovery
How to Let Go of What’s Draining You Emotionally
Love vs Attachment: 7 Signs to Know the Difference