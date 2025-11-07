A view of the sea
Nov 07, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Stop waiting for permission to take up space — own your story.

Romanticize your routine — even coffee runs can feel cinematic.

Dress, walk, and speak like you know your worth.

Set goals that excite you, not impress others.

Let go of people who dim your energy.

Focus on small wins; they build real confidence.

Remember — you’re not a side character in anyone’s story but yours.

