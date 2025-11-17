✕
Nov 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Start with your name, contact, and clean formatting.
Add a short 2–3 line professional summary.
Highlight internships, projects, or volunteer work.
Use bullet points showing your achievements clearly.
Add skills relevant to the job you want.
Include certifications or short courses you’ve completed.
Keep everything to one page and avoid long paragraphs.
