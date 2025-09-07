How To Make Chowmein At Home: Easy 7 Step Guide For Perfect Street Styles Flavor
Gather All Ingredients Collect noodles, chopped vegetables like capsicum, carrots, cabbage, soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, salt, and oil for a perfect chowmein.
Boil The Noodles Boil noodles in salted water until slightly soft, then drain and rinse with cold water to avoid sticking.
Prepare The Vegetables Chop all vegetables finely. Keep them ready for a quick stir-fry to maintain crunch and flavor.
Heat The Oil Heat oil in a wok or pan on high flame for that authentic smoky restaurant-style chowmein taste.
Stir Fry The Vegetables Add vegetables and sauté for 2-3 minutes, keeping them slightly crunchy for better texture.
Add Noodles and Suaces Toss in boiled noodles, soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce. Mix well to coat the noodles evenly.
Garnish and Serve Garnish with spring onions and serve hot with ketchup or spicy sauce for a delicious meal.