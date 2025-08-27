A view of the sea
Vada Pav – Mumbai’s iconic spicy potato fritter in a bun with chutneys.

Chaat – A burst of flavors with sev, yogurt, tamarind, and spices.

Dabeli – Kutch specialty, a spicy mashed potato sandwich with pomegranate and sev.

Pav Bhaji – Buttered buns served with spicy mashed vegetable curry.

Kathi Roll – Kolkata’s famous wrap with spicy fillings and soft paratha.

Samosa – Triangular fried pastry filled with spicy potatoes and peas.

Aloo Tikki – Crisp potato patties topped with chutney and yogurt.

Bhel Puri – A tangy, crunchy snack made with puffed rice, veggies, and chutneys.

1. Momos – Steamed or fried dumplings with spicy sauce, popular across India.

