Vada Pav – Mumbai’s iconic spicy potato fritter in a bun with chutneys.
Chaat – A burst of flavors with sev, yogurt, tamarind, and spices.
Dabeli – Kutch specialty, a spicy mashed potato sandwich with pomegranate and sev.
Pav Bhaji – Buttered buns served with spicy mashed vegetable curry.
Kathi Roll – Kolkata’s famous wrap with spicy fillings and soft paratha.
Samosa – Triangular fried pastry filled with spicy potatoes and peas.
Aloo Tikki – Crisp potato patties topped with chutney and yogurt.
Bhel Puri – A tangy, crunchy snack made with puffed rice, veggies, and chutneys.
1. Momos – Steamed or fried dumplings with spicy sauce, popular across India.
