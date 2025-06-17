Katrina Kaif faced several shocking breakups in her love life before finally finding stability with Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December at Rajasthan’s luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara
Katrina Kaif was once linked to Siddharth Mallya and was often seen attending Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL matches.
Katrina Kaif’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor drew massive attention, as the two were deeply in love and often displayed affection publicly.
Katrina and Akshay Kumar’s on-screen chemistry was loved by fans, sparking link-up rumours online.
If rumours are true, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan dated for seven years though they never confirmed their relationship publicly.