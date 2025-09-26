✕
Sep 26, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Navratri is the perfect time to seek blessings of Goddess Durga.
Essential pooja items include red cloth, flowers, incense sticks, and diyas.
Fruits like bananas, coconut, and seasonal offerings are a must.
Kumkum, haldi, rice grains, and Ganga jal are used for purification.
Betel leaves, coins, and sweets symbolize prosperity and devotion.
Durga idols or pictures are placed on a clean altar for worship.
Performing the pooja with devotion ensures protection, blessings, and positive energy.
Read More
7 Speed Reading Techniques For Students
Simple Ways to Reduce Sugar Intake for Better Health
Stress Management Techniques for Everyday Life
Navratri Durga Pooja Samaagri List: Must-Have Items for Worship