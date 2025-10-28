✕
Oct 28, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Rosemary oil boosts scalp circulation and promotes new hair growth, making it ideal for thinning hair.
Coconut oil deeply moisturizes and prevents protein loss, perfect for dry or damaged hair.
Rosemary strengthens follicles and reduces dandruff with regular use.
Coconut oil adds shine, smoothness, and protects from breakage.
For growth and volume — Rosemary oil wins.
For hydration and repair — Coconut oil shines.
Mix both for the ultimate healthy, glossy hair routine.
