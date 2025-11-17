A view of the sea
Nov 17, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

You always adjust, but they never compromise.

You feel anxious or unsure instead of secure.

Your efforts aren’t appreciated or reciprocated.

You lower your standards to fit their behavior.

You ignore red flags because of emotional attachment.

You don’t feel valued or respected in the relationship.

You stay because you fear being alone, not because you’re happy.

