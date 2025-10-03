✕
Oct 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Keep a water bottle with you at all times to remind yourself to sip.
Set hourly reminders on your phone to take small water breaks.
Add fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries to make water more appealing.
Drink a glass of water before each meal to stay hydrated and control appetite.
Track your intake using a hydration app to meet daily goals.
Use a fun or large bottle – seeing your progress motivates you.
Replace sugary drinks with water or herbal teas to increase hydration naturally.
Simple Tricks to Drink More Water Every Day and Stay Hydrated
