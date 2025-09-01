Taste of Tradition: 6 Forgotten Punjabi Dishes You’ll Want Back on Your Plate Want
Stuffed Karele Bitter gourd stuffed with sweet khoya, along with spices and nuts, to create that true festive Punjabi taste.
Lahori Chargha Whole chicken marinated, steamed, and fried. Very nutrient dense - this was once the favorite dish of Punjabi wrestlers.
Shikar Da Achaar Quail meat pickle in mustard oil, spices, and vinegar with a sour and spicy taste.
Gajjaraan Da Murabba Carrot murabba - sweet and sour winter preserve with sugar, spices, and little salt.
Ganne Vale Chawal Sweet rice in sugarcane juice with ghee and milk. This is a normal dish offered during Punjabi festivals.
Kibti Royal chicken starter flavored with yogurt, almonds, ghee, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices.