A view of the sea
Nov 07, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Start your day with grounding habits — not your phone.

Take mini breaks; pausing helps you recharge mentally.

Eat and hydrate regularly — your body needs fuel to stay calm.

Set boundaries with work, people, and notifications.

Do one thing daily that brings genuine joy.

Accept that not every day will be perfect — and that’s okay.

Balance is found in small mindful choices, not a flawless routine.

