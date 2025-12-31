A view of the sea
Dec 31, 2025
Editorial-webdesk

Think Twice Before Eating Golgappa or Street Food

Why Golgappa Is Risky

Golgappa water is rarely clean and is a common carrier of the Hepatitis A virus.

Street food often uses contaminated water that carries harmful bacteria and viruses.

What’s the Real Risk?

Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water and directly attacks the liver.

Hepatitis A Explained

The virus enters the body through the gut and spreads quickly to the liver.

How Infection Happens

In children, Hepatitis A often resolves naturally. In adults, it can become severe and dangerous.

Children vs Adults

Adults may develop progressive jaundice or even acute liver failure if untreated.

Serious Complications

Stomach pain, loose motions, fever, yellow eyes, or dark urine should never be ignored.

Warning Symptoms

Avoid outside food and unsafe water to reduce the risk of Hepatitis A infection.

Prevention Is Key

Seek immediate medical help if symptoms appear. Share awareness, prevention saves lives.

Act Fast, Stay Safe

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

