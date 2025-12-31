Think Twice Before Eating Golgappa or Street Food

Golgappa water is rarely clean and is a common carrier of the Hepatitis A virus.
Golgappa water is rarely clean and is a common carrier of the Hepatitis A virus.
Street food often uses contaminated water that carries harmful bacteria and viruses.
Street food often uses contaminated water that carries harmful bacteria and viruses.
What’s the Real Risk?
What’s the Real Risk?
Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water and directly attacks the liver.
Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water and directly attacks the liver.
Hepatitis A Explained
Hepatitis A Explained
The virus enters the body through the gut and spreads quickly to the liver.
The virus enters the body through the gut and spreads quickly to the liver.
How Infection Happens
How Infection Happens
In children, Hepatitis A often resolves naturally. In adults, it can become severe and dangerous.
In children, Hepatitis A often resolves naturally. In adults, it can become severe and dangerous.
Children vs Adults
Children vs Adults
Adults may develop progressive jaundice or even acute liver failure if untreated.
Adults may develop progressive jaundice or even acute liver failure if untreated.
Serious Complications
Serious Complications
Stomach pain, loose motions, fever, yellow eyes, or dark urine should never be ignored.
Stomach pain, loose motions, fever, yellow eyes, or dark urine should never be ignored.
Warning Symptoms
Warning Symptoms
Avoid outside food and unsafe water to reduce the risk of Hepatitis A infection.
Avoid outside food and unsafe water to reduce the risk of Hepatitis A infection.
Prevention Is Key
Prevention Is Key
Seek immediate medical help if symptoms appear. Share awareness, prevention saves lives.
Seek immediate medical help if symptoms appear. Share awareness, prevention saves lives.
Act Fast, Stay Safe
Act Fast, Stay Safe
Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.