Aug 27, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
High-Waist Jeans + Crop Top – Casual, chic, and perfect for everyday college wear.
Plaid Skirt + Oversized Sweater – Cute and preppy, ideal for a comfy yet stylish look.
Denim Jacket + Printed Dress – Layering made fun for campus vibes.
Athleisure Set + Sneakers – Sporty, trendy, and super comfortable.
Wide-Leg Pants + Fitted T-Shirt – Minimalist and effortlessly stylish.
Blazer + Shorts Combo – Smart-casual with a trendy twist.
Maxi Skirt + Tank Top – Flowy and breezy, perfect for sunny days.
Dungarees + T-Shirt – Playful and youthful, ideal for casual college days.
Shirt Dress + Belt – Elegant yet laid-back, perfect for semi-formal college events.
Crop Hoodie + Mom Jeans – Trendy, comfy, and easy to style with sneakers.
